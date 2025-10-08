Samsung wants you to check out its new stores and is offering some valuable perks as incentive

TL;DR Samsung has announced that it will open three new physical stores in the US by the end of 2025.

These stores will be located in Queens Center, NY, Mall of America, MN, and Los Cerritos Center, CA.

The company is offering an enhanced trade-in value of up to $800 for qualifying devices and the Galaxy Buds 3 for $99.99 if you visit before November 9.

Who says that brick-and-mortar retail stores are dead? Samsung certainly doesn’t think so, as it plans to launch new physical stores across the US. And if you visit these stores within a certain amount of time after their grand opening, the tech giant is offering some special deals.

Samsung has announced that it is opening three new Samsung Experience Stores in the US. One will open in Queens Center, New York, another in Mall of America, Minnesota, and the final in Los Cerritos Center, California. The company expects to have all three locations up and running by the end of 2025.

As with other Samsung Experience Stores, you’ll find the brand’s variety of products. This ranges from smartphones and smartwatches to PCs and TVs, and more. Samsung support staff will be available as well, to answer questions about the company’s devices. These locations will also house the firm’s Care team, in case you need to have one of your devices repaired.

Something that’s particularly interesting about this announcement is that Samsung is offering a deal for the first customers at these locations. If you visit the new New York or Minnesota stores before November 9, you’ll be able to get enhanced trade-in value for qualifying devices, up to $800. You’ll also be able to get the Galaxy Buds 3 for $99.99, which would save you $80 from the regular retail price.

