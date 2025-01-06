Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TV and The Frame Pro are the stars of its new 2025 TV lineup

TL;DR Samsung launched its 2025 TV lineup featuring Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame models.

The lineup boasts new Samsung Vision AI features for enhanced picture and sound quality.

Samsung is also featuring its 2025 expanded artwork on all of its 2025 TVs.

No matter how good smartphone displays get, there’s a different comfort in watching the best movies and TV shows on the big screen at your home. If you want to upgrade your TV setup, Samsung has just launched its new 2025 lineup of TVS, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and even The Frame, all packing the new Samsung Vision AI features.

Neo QLED 8K QN990F

The star of this announcement is the new Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV. It is powered by the latest NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor, which allows it to access on-device AI features to enhance picture quality, sound clarity, and overall viewing experience.

The QN990F features 8K AI Upscaling Pro, which upscales lower-resolution content to 8K resolution. Another feature is Auto HDR Remastering Pro, which analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes. This is complemented by Color Booster Pro, which uses AI-driven scene analysis and image processing for each frame to enrich the color.

On the sound side, the QN990F features Adaptive Sound Pro, which uses AI to separate and optimize sound components like speech, music, and sound effects, delivering clear, balanced audio. An AI Mode also adaptively optimizes picture and sound, leveraging AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis for a great viewing experience in any setting.

The TV itself has a minimalist, ultra-slim design. Samsung is also shipping a Wireless One Connect Box with this TV, letting you keep your TV space wire-free. This box lets you connect your cable, satellite box, or video game system to a TV or smart monitor without having any unsightly wires dangling from behind the device. It can work at a distance of up to 10m, even with obstacles in its transmission path.

Further, this TV sports the Samsung Glare-free technology to reduce glare. The QN990F also features Samsung’s Art Store with its expanded 2025 art collection.

The Frame Pro Beyond the QN990F, Samsung is also highlighting the newly launched The Frame Pro TV, marking it as a new addition to the Frame lineup.

The Frame Pro features Samsung’s Neo QLED panel for brighter colors, sharper contrasts, and improved local dimming for deeper blacks. It is powered by the NQ4 Gen 3 AI processor and also comes with the Wireless One Connect Box for installations that seamlessly blend with the environment. Curiously, Samsung hasn’t shared more details about the TV, not even mentioning its resolution at this stage, though given the name of the processor, this is most likely a 4K TV.

Part of what makes the Frame lineup iconic is the art you can display on the TV. Samsung mentions that the Samsung Art Store now features over 3,000 curated works from partners like MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat.

The rest of Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup In addition to the above, Samsung also has new TVs across its lineup. The Neo QLED 4K lineup is expanding with 100-inch and 115-inch sizes. Even the OLED lineup has three new models, highlighted by the flagship S95F.

Samsung mentions that it is also expanding its Samsung Art Store’s 2025 art collection to all 2025 TVs, namely The Frame, Micro LED TVs, and even Neo QLED and QLED models from the company.

Pricing and availability Samsung has not shared further details, including pricing and availability, on its 2025 TV lineup in its CES 2025 press release so far. We hope to learn more when the TVs reach the market in the coming months.

