Here are some sweet Samsung monitor deals for different types of users

Samsung Essential S3 (S36GD) Series 27-Inch Monitor Covers the basic needs at a really low price

Let’s start with the most affordable monitor. It’s only $109.99 right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s a lackluster monitor. For starters, this is a pretty sizeable 27-inch monitor. It’s pretty rare to find a monitor of this size at such a low price.

Additionally, this display features a Full HD 1,080p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. The latter is also pretty rare to find at such price ranges. Not only that, but this is a 1,800R curved display, which is a pretty nice addition. It even has a Game Mode, which will optimize contrast and colors to give you a gaming edge. It also offers an Eye Saver Mode.

In terms of connectivity, you’ll get an HDMI and a D-sub port. It’s a pretty nice monitor, and we would never imagine it would cost just $109.99.

Samsung M7 Series 43-inch Smart Monitor For those who want a large monitor and a TV replacement

Now, let’s take things up a notch. I like buying things that serve more than one purpose. The Samsung M7 Series 43-inch Smart Monitor can work as a large monitor, but one of its main lures is that it doubles as a TV for chord-cutters.

This monitor has Samsung’s smart TV OS built-in. Additionally, it comes with Samsung Smart TV Plus, which can replace your traditional TV service, as it streams live TV channels. This is important because it has no physical TV tuner, but those of us who rely on internet streaming will love it. It even has access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can stream your games and play with a wireless controller directly connected to the TV.

Because it is meant to replace an actual TV, the display is very large at 43 inches. It also has a 4K UHD resolution, which is amazing to have both for entertainment and for screen real estate, when using it as a monitor. It even comes with a controller so you can use it as a regular TV when lounging, and the remote has a small solar panel, so you won’t have to worry about it dying on you.

This is a higher-end monitor, even if a bit older. This means you’ll also enjoy a nice variety of ports. It has two HDMI ports, a USB-C connection, and three USB-A ports.

This is an outstanding monitor with dual-purpose capabilities. You are pretty much getting two screens in one for a really good price. It happens to be a pretty nice display, too.

Samsung Viewfinity S9 49-inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor Large, ultrawide perspective, with awesome capabilities

I always wanted to get one of those fancy ultrawide, large monitors, but they tend to cost thousands. Things are changing, and the Samsung Viewfinity S9 49-inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor shows me I can now afford a good monitor of this type without emptying my bank account. Well, at least not as much.

This is $749.99, but the original price point is $1,199.99, so you’re saving $450 here. This is also a pretty impressive monitor. It measures 49 inches and has a Dual QHD resolution, which essentially means it’s like placing two QHD monitors side by side. You’re getting a 5,120 x 1,440p resolution. It also has a very smooth 120Hz max refresh rate.

By the way, this one is curved — it has a 1,000R curvature. You’ll also get plenty of ports: two HDMI connections, a DisplayPort, USB-C, multiple USB-A ports, USB-B, and even a LAN connection.

