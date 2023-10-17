A brighter, longer-lasting display could come to Galaxy watches

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung says it’s thinking about bringing micro-LED screens to smartwatches.

These screens are brighter and last longer than OLED panels.

Micro-LED screens are very expensive compared to OLED displays, though.

Micro-LED screens are one of the more notable innovations in the display space in recent years, but this tech is generally restricted to large, ultra-premium screens.

Now, Samsung has confirmed on its Korean news website (h/t: Revegnus on X) that the company is thinking about bringing this innovation to the smartwatch segment.

“Samsung Electronics is considering expanding the application of micro-LED to small displays such as signage and smartwatches in the future,” read a machine-translated excerpt of a press release.

Why would a watch with micro-LED be a good thing? There are a few reasons to be excited about micro-LED tech on a smartwatch. This display solution offers improved brightness and a longer lifespan compared to OLED panels. So those worried about screen burn-in should keep that in mind. These displays also bring faster response times and more vibrant colors.

In saying so, micro-LED screens are still prohibitively expensive. So we’re guessing that the first Samsung smartwatch with this technology would be hundreds of dollars more expensive than the likes of the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, the X leaker claimed that the Galaxy Watch 7 series won’t be equipped with micro-LED tech.

Rumors persist that an Apple Watch Ultra model could gain this technology in 2025 or 2026. So Samsung might not be the first with a micro-LED watch.

