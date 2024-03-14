Samsung's March 2024 security update arrives on Galaxy 23 series and more phones

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A number of older Galaxy phones are now receiving the March 2024 security update in the US.

Devices on which the update has been confirmed include the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A version of the update has also been spotted on mid-range Galaxy handsets in Latin America.

The Galaxy 24 series was the first to receive Samsung’s March 2024 security update at the start of the month, and now, it is being rolled out to a variety of other Galaxy devices. This includes some former flagship handsets and some mid-range phones.

In the US, the patch is now available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 range. SamMobile also reported receiving the update on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy S20. Meanwhile, Verizon has listed the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

The Galaxy A32 5G also became the first mid-range Galaxy phone to receive the fix in Latin America (via SamMobile).

The patch doesn’t introduce any new features but addresses several security vulnerabilities in Android and One UI.

It’s highly likely that other Galaxy phones and tablets have either received the March security update already or will do so in the coming days. You should be notified by your device when the patch becomes available, but you can check manually by going to the software update section of your phone’s settings menu.

