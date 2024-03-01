Samsung has started rolling out the Galaxy S24's March security patch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 series is getting its March 2024 security update.

The update includes security and stability improvements.

Owners in Europe appear to be getting the update first.

When it comes to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has been on top of its game in terms of updates. Just two weeks ago, the company released an update to fix camera and display issues. Now Samsung has the March security patch loaded up and ready to roll out.

Today, Samsung is starting to release this month’s security update for the S24 family. The latest patch comes with a firmware version that ends with AXBG. Unlike the patch from two weeks ago, this patch is solely focused on improvements to security and stability.

At the moment, it appears the update is only available to owners who live in Europe. But the rollout should expand to the US and other regions not long after.

To see if the patch is available for your just over a month-old device, all you have to do is head over to Settings. Once you open up Settings, locate Software update and you should see a button that says download and install if the update is available.

March’s update has a minor changelog, so the size of the download will be a fairly small one.

