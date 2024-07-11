Deal: Save $150 on the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor, a 43-inch screen that can replace your TV

Those looking for a large monitor have probably already considered Samsung’s offerings. The Korean giant has some of the largest, coolest monitors around, and today we’re seeing one of the most popular ones heavily discounted. Usually priced at $500, you can currently get the 43-inch Samsung M7 Smart Monitor (M70B) for just $350. Get the 43-inch Samsung M7 Smart Monitor for $350

This offer is available from Amazon, and is likely part of the Amazon Prime Day hype. It is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so you might want to sign up for it soon.

At 43 inches, this monitor is large enough to compete with many TVs, and this is precisely Samsung’s intention here. This can be a TV replacement, and it even comes with a remote. Because it runs Tizen, you can use it without a computer to run your favorite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and others.

Of course, the specs need to be up to par. The Samsung M7 Smart Monitor comes with a 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a 4ms response time. It also works with both Bixby and Amazon Alexa, making it a great addition to your smart home setup. This is a great monitor/TV for both work and play. And I am especially fond of it, as I am one of those who use a monitor as a smart TV.

Again, this is a limited time deal, so you best grab yours before the offer is gone. Who knows when the price will drop again.

