Record-low deal: This Samsung monitor is too good for just $149.99!

Cheap monitors usually cost about $100-$200, but they are usually nowhere close to being this good. The Samsung M5 (M50D) Series 27-Inch Smart Monitor is currently available for just $149.99, which is the model’s record-low price. Buy the Samsung M5 (M50D) Series 27-Inch Smart Monitor for just $149.99 ($130 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re specifically referring to the 27-inch Black model. The White version is also available, but at a higher $229.99 price point.

If you’re getting a cheaper monitor, it should definitely be this one. While considered “older,” it is a 2024 model, so it isn’t ancient. It also has some unique capabilities you won’t find in any monitor, especially ones at this price range.

This 27-inch monitor also doubles as a smart TV, so you get access to plenty of streaming apps and other applications. Additionally, it has Samsung TV Plus for live channels, and you can even use the Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud gaming. It even has Samsung SmartThings compatibility, doubling as an IoT hub.

As a monitor, it is pretty decent. It has a 27-inch display with a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It does support HDR10, which is a nice addition considering the low price. The 4ms response time isn’t amazing, but you would be hard-pressed to find anything faster at this price. It also features 10W speakers, which makes sense, given this is a smart TV.

It has two HDMI ports, which is nice if you will be using a couple of devices. I commonly use Windows and Mac computers, so having this flexibility is always nice. And since it has the smart TV functionality integrated, you won’t need an extra video source.

Go catch this deal while you can! The stock is already running out on Samsung’s website. Who knows how much longer Amazon will have units left.

