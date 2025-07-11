Smart earrings and necklaces? Samsung is looking into new types of wearables

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is actively looking into new types of wearable devices.

This includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pendants, and so on.

Whatever the company lands on is expected to be a companion device to your phone, rather than a standalone product.

Samsung already offers a long list of products in its mobile portfolio, including smartphones, tablets, and more. Still, the company is looking for ways to expand its mobile offerings. To that end, the company sees creating new types of wearables as its opportunity to grow.

While speaking with CNN, the COO for Samsung’s mobile experience division, Won-joon Choi, told the outlet that AI could enable a new wave of devices that don’t require you to take out your phone. Samsung envisions that this wave of devices will be new types of wearables that it has yet to explore, like something you place around your neck, wear on your ears, or put on your face.

In the interview, Choi states: We believe it should be wearable, something that you shouldn’t carry, (that) you don’t need to carry. So it could be something that you wear, glasses, earrings, watches, rings, and sometimes (a) necklace. We’re already seeing Samsung follow this train of thought with Project Haean. As a refresher, Project Haean is the codename for the Android XR-powered smart glasses the company is currently developing. It’s expected that Haean could launch by the end of this year, along with Samsung’s XR headset Project Moohan.

Outside of smart glasses, you might be wondering what else the tech giant is considering. Samsung is currently “looking at all kinds of possibilities,” Choi responded when asked if the company is actively looking into smart jewelry. “What do you wear? Glasses, earrings… necklaces, watches, and rings, something like those,” Choi said.

While other companies have tried to create AI products designed to replace your phone, like the Humane AI Pin or the Rabbit R1, that won’t be the approach Samsung takes. The company reportedly wants its new wearable devices to be a companion to your phone, rather than a replacement or standalone device.

