Grab the June 2024 security patch for your Galaxy Z Fold 5, older flagships now

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the June 2024 security patch to more flagships.

This includes the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and multiple Galaxy Z Fold models.

The patch addresses over 50 security issues, including one marked as “critical.”

A few days after Samsung’s current flagship smartphones received some software love, the company is turning its gaze to its older models. The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the three most recent Galaxy Z Fold models are now receiving the June 2024 security update, which plugs plenty of security gaps.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra users in Europe can now download this month’s patch. The update upgrades the phones’ firmware versions in the region to S9xxBXXSAEXEC.

Samsung’s 2021 flip phone is also gaining this month’s patch. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will gain firmware version F711BXXS8HXF2 in Europe, unlocked US versions should receive F711U1TBS7IXF1. The update is rolling out to devices on some networks, including AT&T, but expect the other major players to join the push, too.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, 4, and 5 are receiving the update in Europe. The phones should gain firmware versions F926BXXS7HXF2, F936BXXS7FXEA, and F946BXXS2CXE9, respectively.

The June 2024 patch includes more than 50 fixes for security issues, including one “critical” fix for “some Android 12, 13 devices.” As always, it’s a good idea to download these security patches as soon as possible to minimize your exposure. Expect the patch to land on other devices in the coming days.

