Deal alert: Score $500 off the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum

You could give a friend or loved one a gift that looks pretty, but why not do something to make their lives easier instead? A robot vacuum lets you keep the place clean without lifting a finger, and the Samsung Jet Bot AI Plus Robot Vacuum is one of the best on the market. It isn’t cheap, but with a massive $500 discount in the Samsung holiday sale, it delivers a lot of bang for your reduced buck. Samsung Jet Bot AI Plus Robot Vacuum for $799.99 ($500 off)

It’s the quintessential smart home purchase, and we haven’t tracked it at this price directly from the manufacturer until now. The deal includes an extra sweetener in the shape of 50% off Samsung Jet Bot Clean Station Dust Bags when you bundle the purchases.

As the retail price suggests, the Jet Bot AI Plus is packed with advanced technology for efficient and intelligent cleaning. Its 3D camera and LiDAR sensors enable precise object recognition, allowing it to navigate around obstacles without pre-cleaning. The vacuum’s front camera offers real-time video streaming to your mobile via the SmartThings app, just in case you need to keep an eye on the dog. Its LiDAR sensors also facilitate accurate room mapping, ensuring it only cleans designated areas, controllable through the app.

The vac automatically adjusts suction power based on the surface type and dust amount and boasts a five-layer HEPA filtration system, trapping up to 99.99% of dust, as well as a high-efficiency brush roll that prevents hair tangles. Real-time tracking and voice recognition — compatible with Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa — make the cleaning experience a breeze.

