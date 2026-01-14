Samsung Internet for PC expands browser availability to everyone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Internet for PC is opening up availability.

There are no longer any developer or regional restrictions for download.

The app remains in beta, so this is not a full public release.

After being a mobile exclusive for many years, Samsung finally brought its browser to Windows in October 2025. When Samsung Internet for PC launched, it was rolled out as a beta program and was only available to a select group of users due to various restrictions. However, it was expected that availability would eventually expand to more users. It looks like that day is finally here, as the browser is now available for everyone.

If you were interested in downloading Samsung Internet on your PC, but you didn’t meet the requirements, you can do so now. According to SammyGuru, Samsung has lifted all of the previous restrictions. That means you no longer need to be living in the US or South Korea, nor do you need to have a developer account.

Although Samsung Internet for PC is now widely available, don’t mistake this for a full public release. It appears that Samsung still has the app listed as a beta. However, this is a good sign that a global rollout could happen soon.

If you already use Samsung Internet on your phone, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t also download it on your PC. The browser will offer continuity, syncing data between mobile and PC. That means bookmarks, browsing history, and the Samsung Pass autofill and password manager will be consistent across devices.

