Samsung's latest cases are too sweet to handle

The lineup includes Hershey’s-themed cases for Samsung’s latest foldables and earbuds, along with bands for the Galaxy Watch 7.

The accessories are currently available in Korea, but Samsung plans to bring them to the US later this year.

Samsung has announced a new flavor of accessories for the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and the Galaxy Watch 7 in partnership with The Hershey Company. Inspired by the iconic packaging for Hershey’s milk chocolate bar and Kisses, the new Samsung Friends accessories range will go on sale in the US later this year.

Samsung is showcasing the new Hershey’s accessory range in a special pop-up space in the company’s flagship store in Gangnam, Seoul. The collection features 12 unique accessories, including cases for the the company’s latest foldables and earbuds, along with bands for the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung says these accessories are made with recycled material from Hershey’s plastic packaging waste.

In addition to the new Hershey’s collection, Samsung has revealed that it plans to launch more themed accessories under its Samsung Friends brand over the coming months. The company has revealed that the upcoming range will feature characters and designs from 17 iconic brands, including Sticky Monster Lab, Smiley, Keith Haring, Disney, Minion, and Pokémon.

Some of these accessories are already available in the US, but Samsung has yet to share when the new Hershey’s line will launch in the region. We expect Samsung to share more details closer to the launch, and we’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.

