One UI 8.5 lets Samsung Health track meds right from your wrist

TL;DR One UI 8.5 has rolled out in the US with changes to the Samsung Health app.

The update delivers enhanced weekly reports, more ways to share your workouts, and the ability to start medications from your watch.

You can now also check your antioxidant levels if you have a Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Today, Samsung rolled out the beta program for One UI 8.5. As leaks have previously suggested, it’s a rather sizeable update with a lengthy list of changes. Among those changes, Samsung is improving its Health app in several ways.

Every week, the Samsung Health app provides a summary of your activity, sleep, and workouts. While this breakdown is already handy for checking on your stats for the week, One UI 8.5 is adding even more information to your weekly report. In addition to the current metrics, you’ll also start seeing data from your medication tracker and mindfulness sessions once the update arrives on your device.

The One UI 8.5 changelog mentions that Samsung is updating the sharing experience as well. You can already share certain workout data with friends, but Samsung is now giving you the freedom to mix and match the stats you share with photos from your workout.

Meanwhile, there are two changes that specifically affect your smartwatch. The first of which allows you to start your medications from your wrist. Whether it’s a favorite or recommended medication, you won’t have to pick up your phone to start. The other change allows you to measure your antioxidant levels directly from your Galaxy Watch. However, Samsung notes that this feature will only work if you have a Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The One UI 8.5 is currently available the US, South Korea, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland. Additional regions are expected to be added to the public beta over time. At the moment, the public beta is only available for owners of the Galaxy S25 series.

