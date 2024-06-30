Samsung Health could soon help you better with your medication (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Health could soon make adding medicines to the Medication feature easier by letting you scan them.

It could also soon inform you about drug-allergy interactions, expanding from current warnings about drug-to-drug interactions.

Samsung Health is Samsung’s health platform, which powers the health tracking features of its Galaxy Watches and, soon, the Galaxy Ring. Samsung’s ambitions for Samsung Health extend beyond mere tracking and measuring through its wearables, and we get the hint that the company is aiming at holistic health management. If you regularly use Samsung Health, you’d be glad to learn of these two upcoming features: medicine scanning and drug-allergy interaction.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We managed to activate a bunch of new features in the latest Samsung Health app. In the future, users will be able to scan their medication to automatically add certain data like name, strength (mg dose), and form (tablet, capsule) to Samsung Health.

Samsung announced medication tracking in December 2023 to help users manage their health more comprehensively. The feature helps users track their prescription and over-the-counter medications and provides tips about these medications. Upon entering the names of select medications into Samsung Health, the Medications feature will provide users with detailed information, including general descriptions and possible side effects.

At the feature’s launch, Samsung also mentioned that medication tracking would inform users about possible adverse reactions that could occur from drug-to-drug interactions or if taken alongside certain foods such as caffeine and alcohol.

In the future, Samsung will also extend the feature to inform users about drug-allergy interactions. Users will be able to select from some common allergies or add their own allergies to the list.

If the user uses a medication that could potentially cause an allergic reaction, the user will be informed in a manner similar to drug-to-drug interactions.

