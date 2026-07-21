Samsung Health's new assistant wants to help make sense of your health data

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced the launch of Health Assistant.

The new assistant is designed to help users reach their health and wellness goals by providing insights based on information from Samsung Health’s five core pillars of wellness.

The AI-powered personal assistant is currently available in beta for eligible US users.

Health apps provide all kinds of data points you can use to improve your life. However, it can sometimes be difficult to understand what the data really means. And if you can’t interpret the meaning behind these insights, you won’t be able to take meaningful action to better your health. Samsung has a new solution that could help its Health app users get over that hurdle.

In a new blog post, Samsung announced the launch of Health Assistant for the Samsung Health app. This assistant is an AI-powered personal health aide that’s designed to help you achieve your wellness and fitness goals. How does it help? As Samsung explains, Health Assistant connects important health data with understandable insights so you can ask the questions that will lead to better health guidance and recommendations.

By important health data, Samsung is referring to information from the app’s five core pillars of wellness: sleep, activity, nutrition, mindfulness, and vitals. The company says that in addition to transforming this data into actionable insights, Health Assistant will also explain how each variable impacts the others. On top of that, it’s said the AI aide can identify patterns and signals users might otherwise miss.

Will you let Samsung use your health data to train its AI? 224 votes Yes, I would 6 % Maybe, if it results in better tracking and new features 10 % No, I wouldn't 83 %

In the future, Samsung says it wants to expand Health Assistant’s capabilities into coaching. The idea is to eventually let the assistant help you achieve your goals by assisting with behavior changes. Samsung also states that Health Assistant will “use the Personal Data Engine (PDE) as context to provide highly personalized responses that are sensitive to a user’s schedule and preferences.” So, it could read your calendar and provide personalize recommedations based on your schedule.

Health Assistant is available starting today in beta. However, it is only available for eligible users in the US. There’s no word on if Samsung plans to expand the beta to other regions.

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