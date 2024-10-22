Samsung Health app update makes it your digital nurse and nutritionist

TL;DR The Samsung Health app is getting three new features in the latest update.

The latest update simplifies access to health records, managing medications, and tracking food intake.

Samsung is also expanding some features of the Health app to new countries.

Samsung is rolling out an update to its Health app to help users better manage their personal well-being. You can now think of it like your personal digital nurse, as the latest update simplifies accessing health records, managing medications, and tracking food intake. Let’s break down all those features for you.

To start with, the new Health Records feature allows users to access their medical histories from various clinics and hospitals right within the Samsung Health app. Samsung has partnered with b.well Connected Health, which consolidates major electronic medical record systems like Epic and Cerner, in the United States. Samsung Health will now enable users to easily track vaccinations, prescriptions, and test results.

Samsung

Next, Samsung is expanding the reach and functionality of the Health app’s medication tracking feature, which launched in the US last year. Users can now scan pill bottles to add medications to their lists and monitor adherence through a new dashboard. They will also see alerts about potential drug interactions and allergies to further enhance safety and compliance. Moreover, Medication tracking is also expanding to South Korea and India.

Lastly, the Samsung Health app is getting a new barcode scanning feature that allows users to quickly log their daily food intake by scanning product barcodes. This feature is powered by a partnership with Fat Secret and aims to help users build healthier eating habits.

