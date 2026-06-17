Samsung Health finally gets its highly anticipated overhaul

TL;DR The highly anticipated update for the Samsung Health app is here.

The update introduces a redesigned UI and several new features, like Vitals and Heart Health Score.

It also expands some existing features.

About two weeks ago, Samsung announced a big shake-up for its Health app. As the brand explained, the purpose of the revamp is to highlight the key health features included in the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 series and Watch Ultra 2. At the time, Samsung said this update would start its rollout on June 8. Samsung clearly missed that deadline, but the update is here now for you to check out.

Samsung has begun rolling out the highly anticipated transformation of the Health app. Just as promised, it refreshes the experience with a redesigned UI and introduces several new features. These new features include Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, and Fitness Index.

As a quick recap, here is what each feature does: Vitals: Analyzes five overnight biosignals (heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels) and compares them to a user’s personal baseline, alerting them when there is a meaningful deviation.

Analyzes five overnight biosignals (heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels) and compares them to a user’s personal baseline, alerting them when there is a meaningful deviation. Heart Health Score: Takes the insights such as sleep, stress, and activity, and combines them with body composition data to provide a single, easily understandable daily score.

Takes the insights such as sleep, stress, and activity, and combines them with body composition data to provide a single, easily understandable daily score. Daily Cardio Load: Calculates daily load and maximum training capacity to measure cardiovascular strain.

Calculates daily load and maximum training capacity to measure cardiovascular strain. Fitness Index: Evaluates factors such as heart rate, VO2 max, and daily step counts to identify physical strengths and weaknesses in conditioning.

In addition to new features, this update also expands upon a number of existing features. For example, Antioxidant Index now has trend charts and historical tracking, while the AGEs index can now track overnight measurements automatically. On top of that, Samsung has introduced a Hearing Health feature designed to help you protect your hearing.

There are plenty of changes in this update for you to explore further. While it would’ve been nice for this rollout to start on time, as the saying goes, better late than never.

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