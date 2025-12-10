Samsung Health will soon drop some of its services: Here's what you're losing

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is sending out a notice that it will terminate some of the Health app’s Fitness Program services.

Programs offered through downloads in the Fitness Program and programs uploaded before December 31, 2022, will be discontinued.

These services will no longer be available after the new version of the Samsung Health app is released.

Samsung has some updates in store for its Health app. Earlier this week, we reported on changes, like enhanced weekly reports, that will come with One UI 8.5. We also discovered through an APK teardown that the app will gain new tools to protect your hearing. Although Samsung Health is set to add several new features, it looks like it will also be losing a few.

Users of the Samsung Health app are receiving a new notice from the tech giant. That notice warns users that some content services in the Fitness program under the Fitness tab will be terminated. These features are set to be discontinued with the release of the new version of the app.

According to the notice, the following will be removed: Programs offered through downloads in the ‘Fitness program’ will be discontinued.

Programs uploaded before December 31, 2022, will be discontinued. However, the notice mentions that “Content available for real-time streaming will not be discontinued and will continue to be accessible.”

Samsung did not share a date for when this new version of the app will arrive. It’s also unclear if Samsung is referring to the version of the app that will come with One UI 8.5 or if this will be a separate update. Whenever the update becomes available, you’ll be able to find it in the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

