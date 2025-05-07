Your Galaxy Watch might soon tell you if you're eating enough carrots (APK teardown)

TL;DR Samsung has previously confirmed an Antioxidant Index feature for the Samsung Health app that would measure beta carotene levels through your skin.

We’ve now discovered that the measurement will be done through a Galaxy Watch, potentially the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8.

Users will have to press the pad of their thumbs on the back of a compatible watch to trigger the non-intrusive measurements.

At the launch of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, Samsung briefly mentioned an upcoming “Antioxidant Index” feature for the phones’ Samsung Health app. This feature will measure beta carotene in your system, which is then used to deliver personalized nutrition advice to ensure you’re eating right. Samsung didn’t share more details about how this feature would work, but the fine print noted that Antioxidant Index will be available in 2H 2025. Thanks to One UI 8 Watch leaked APKs, we now have a better idea of how this Antioxidant Index will work.

X user IposDev shared APKs allegedly from the upcoming One UI Watch 8 update. The Samsung Health APK shared within includes new strings about the upcoming Antioxidant Index feature.

The strings tell us that measurements for the Antioxidant Index feature will be handled by a watch, most likely a recent or newer Galaxy Watch. The measurement will be done non-intrusively through the skin, by pressing your thumb on the back of the watch.

Code Copy Text <string name="antioxidant_guide_text_one">To measure, press the pad of your thumb firmly on the center of the sensor on the back of your watch.</string> <string name="antioxidant_guide_text_two">You can check measurement progress on your phone.</string>

If you’re wondering what that would look like, we also spotted a helpful graphic demonstrating this action:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

It’s unclear if the current Galaxy Watches are equipped to measure beta carotene through your skin, so it’s possible that you’d need the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series for this.

Further strings drill down the methodology:

Code Copy Text <string name="antioxidant_help_measure_guide">For more accurate results, measure with your thumb, not your wrist, and space out measurements by at least 10 seconds.</string> <string name="antioxidant_how_to_measure_guide_text_one">Make sure your watch is connected to your phone.</string> <string name="antioxidant_how_to_measure_guide_text_three">Check the progress of the measurement on your phone.</string> <string name="antioxidant_how_to_measure_guide_text_two">Place your thumb on the sensor and press firmly.</string>

We also spotted a companion graphic to showcase what the screen would look like on the Galaxy Watch:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Other strings indicate that the Antioxidant Index feature will mention your daily average, and whether your readings are “adequate” or “low.”

The watch graphic shows that this is a Labs feature, which is usually used to indicate that the feature is still being worked upon and shouldn’t be relied on. Samsung Health also further warns that the antioxidant index measurement is not to be used for diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition:

Code Copy Text <string name="antioxidant_help_description_text">"Keep in mind that antioxidant index measurement is for fitness and wellness only, not for the diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition. If you're concerned about your antioxidant level, be sure to see a medical professional."</string>

As mentioned earlier, the Antioxidant Index feature is slated for release in the second half of the year. Samsung hasn’t yet mentioned which phones and watches will support the feature. Still, it’s fair to presume that you’d need One UI 8 Watch on your Galaxy Watch to activate the functionality, and the latest Samsung Health app, perhaps on One UI 8 on your Galaxy smartphone.

Reading a bit into the clues, one can also presume that One UI 8 Watch could launch in the second half of 2025, but Samsung could also merely launch the Antioxidant Index feature a few weeks/months after the rollout of One UI 8 Watch.

What are your thoughts on the Antioxidant Index feature? Let us know in the comments below!

