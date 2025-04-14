Samsung's ultimate customization app can now be found on the Play Store

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

The app is also starting its global launch.

The Play Store shows the Galaxy S25 as the only device that’s compatible with remote installation.

Samsung’s Good Lock app, which allows users to customize One UI the way they want, has long been restricted to the Galaxy Store and certain regions. But that’s all changing as it arrives on the Google Play Store and in more markets.

Samsung first announced its intentions to expand Good Lock’s availability back in January. In an update, the company revealed that the redesigned app was coming to all countries and would be available through the Play Store in addition to the Galaxy Store. A few months later, the app can now be found in the Play Store for users to download.

It’s important to note that this app is specifically for Galaxy devices, so you won’t be able to use it if you have a non-Samsung phone. Speaking of compatible devices, it appears the Play Store lists the Galaxy S25 series as the only devices that are compatible for remote install. 9to5Google reports that they were able to install the app on a Galaxy S24 Ultra running on One UI 7 directly. However, they ran into trouble when trying to install it on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 that was also running on a stable version of One UI 7.

In related news, Samsung has confirmed that it has paused the rollout of One UI 7. As One UI 7 is required for this new version of Good Lock, you may have to wait a while before you’ll be able to use it if you have an older Galaxy device.

