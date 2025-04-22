Samsung Good Lock restores missing modules but removes three others

Samsung’s Good Lock app, a platform that allows users to customize One UI, went global last week. Previously, the app was only available in the Galaxy Store and in certain countries, but now it’s available in more markets and on the Play Store. While there were some issues initially, Samsung has been quick to fix them. Now the company has rolled out a new update that irons out the last few remaining wrinkles.

One of the problems that popped up after the global rollout of Good Lock was that some modules were not available for download for users in new markets. Another related issue was that some modules weren’t listed at all. According to SamMobile, the missing modules are back, and they are all available to download. These modules include:

LockStar: A tool to lightly customize your lock screen.

A tool to lightly customize your lock screen. Home Up: Adds customization settings for One UI’s launcher.

Adds customization settings for One UI’s launcher. ClockFace: Allows you to customize the clock on your always-on display or lock screen.

Allows you to customize the clock on your always-on display or lock screen. NotiStar: Lets you customize your notification history.

Lets you customize your notification history. MultiStar: Improves multitasking capabilities.

Improves multitasking capabilities. Display Assistant (beta): Offers an extension for display features.

If you attempt to download these modules, you shouldn’t run into any problems now.