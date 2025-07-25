Samsung flexes its customization muscles with LockStar's new fingerprint unlock animations

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated Good Lock’s LockStar module to support One UI 8.

The updated module brings some fun, new fingerprint unlocking animations.

Unfortunately, these animations don’t work on phones running One UI 7.

Samsung is bringing some playfulness to the lock screen experience with the latest update to its LockStar module. Version 7.0.01.5 of the module targeted at One UI 8 introduces a handful of new fingerprint unlock animations that make unlocking devices super fun.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe first highlighted the new animations on X. These include: A water drop effect that ripples out from the fingerprint sensor

A ghost emoji with stars bursting out

A more minimalistic effect featuring circles around the scanner

A starburst effect that explodes upon unlocking

Users testing One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 series are loving the new animations as they add a fun and personalized touch to the routine task of unlocking Galaxy phones.

While some users have tried sideloading the updated LockStar APK on devices running One UI 7, the animations reportedly don’t function outside One UI 8.

This update is the latest example of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to deep device customization through its Good Lock platform, a suite of official modules that let users tweak everything from lock screens and multitasking layouts to animations and theming.

LockStar is one of the most popular Good Lock modules, focusing on lock screen personalization. Samsung also recently updated its other Good Lock modules, including Home Up, MultiStar, and more, to support One UI 8.

Most Android brands lock users into UI experiences that can’t be personalized to this extent. By offering tools like LockStar, Home Up, Theme Park, Keys Cafe, One Hand Operation+, and more, Samsung has managed to build a loyal fanbase of power users who appreciate the ability to customize nearly every aspect of their device.