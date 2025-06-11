Samsung is giving away one year of Perplexity Pro

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Store is giving away a one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro.

A one-year membership ordinarily costs $200.

Perplexity Pro gives you unlimited file uploads, 300+ daily Pro searches, and more perks.

Perplexity is one of the rising stars in the AI space, offering an AI-infused search engine and chatbot. The company also offers a Pro subscription, and it turns out Samsung is giving away a one-year membership.

Redditor TheACwarriors (h/t: Android Police) recently discovered that the Galaxy Store is offering a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. The one-year membership ordinarily costs $200, so you’re saving a huge chunk of change.

Want to take advantage of this offer? You’ll need to apparently uninstall Perplexity if you already have it, then download it from the Galaxy Store. You then need to open the app and create a free account or log in to an existing free account. You should automatically get an email after logging in to the app, telling you that you’ve been upgraded to Perplexity Pro.

Unfortunately, it looks like this promotion is only available to Galaxy Store users in the US. The promotion has been in effect for roughly a week now, but US-based team members were still able to activate this promotion, as seen below.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

In any event, this is a fantastic freebie if you’ve been wanting to try out the service. Perplexity Pro offers 300+ Pro searches a day, access to more advanced AI models, image generation capabilities, unlimited file uploads, and the ability to opt out of AI training.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.