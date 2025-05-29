Samsung prepares Game Booster for One UI 8 with huge feature-packed update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released a major update for the Game Booster app.

The update brings over 10 new features, including Game Sound, Max boost, Respawn timer, and 4D Vibration.

A few of the new features mentioned in the changelog may not be available yet.

Samsung’s Game Booster app is a useful tool for hardcore mobile gamers. It allows you to change various settings for the purpose of optimizing your gaming experience. While it already offers numerous options for tweaking everything from performance to battery life, Samsung has now stuffed the app with even more features.

Likely in preparation for One UI 8, the Game Booster app has just received a significant update (version 7.0.51.13) that introduces over 10 new features. First spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Galaxy Techie, these features include AI Mute, Bluetooth microphone support, Game Sound, Dash notifications, Game Controller, Max boost, Respawn timer, Super Microphone, Virtual Gamepad, Voice Changer, and 4D Vibration.

Max boost If you have updated the Game Booster app, “Max boost” will be the first new feature you see when you open the app. It appears as a toggle at the bottom of the welcome screen. The app doesn’t explain what this feature does, but it does offer a message that says, “In some games, your phone could use more battery or get a little hotter than normal.” Presumably, toggling this feature on will adjust your settings for maximum performance during gaming.

Respawn timer and Game Sound When you go into the settings page, you’ll see new additions like “Game Sound” and “Respawn timer.” According to the description, Respawn timer will display a floating timer on the screen so you know how long it will take before you can rejoin your game. As for Game Sound, it works just as you would think. It gives you control over whether or not you hear the sound of the game. However, it also offers an “AI Mute” option that allows the device to “Identify the game screen, implement intelligent mute and volume recovery when you launch the game.” We imagine this means AI Mute will mute game audio when it detects that you’re in a game but not actively playing.

Dash notifications, Super Microphone, and Voice changer If you tap on the Reorder tools section in the settings page, there are three new options waiting for you. The first of these new options is “Dash notifications.” The description for this feature reads, “Stay updated while you’re immersed in your game with notifications that disappear after crossing the screen.” With this setting, notifications will appear semi-transparent in a pill-shaped casing that slides across the screen before disappearing. You’ll be able to adjust how fast the notification moves and its transparency.

Next up, there is a feature called “Super Microphone.” This feature provides two options: “Always Keep Mic Available In Game” and “Switch Bluetooth Mic On.” The former allows you to continue using the microphone for your game, even if other applications are using it. While the latter allows you to turn on the microphone of a connected Bluetooth device to improve voice calls.

Just as its name suggests, “Voice changer” allows you to change the sound of your voice. There are multiple types of voices to pick from, including Little girl, Middle-aged man, Sci-fi horror, Ethereal, Warbling, Lo-fi landline, Baby, and Robot.

The changelog also mentions the addition of “Game Controller,” “Virtual Gamepad,” and “4D Vibration.” However, it seems that these features are currently inaccessible at the moment. It’s unclear if these features require the installation of One UI 8. Regardless, this is a pretty hefty update that will give gamers even more ways to customize their gaming experience on Galaxy devices.

