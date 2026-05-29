Samsung Gallery starts quietly ending OneDrive support ahead of schedule

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Gallery is ending integration with OneDrive on September 30, 2026.

It appears the option to sync with OneDrive is already disappearing in newer versions of the app.

Those who already have syncing enabled can still do so until the end date.

Since 2019, Samsung Gallery has relied on Microsoft’s OneDrive for backing up photos and videos to the cloud. After seven years, this partnership is now coming to an end. As Microsoft confirmed, support for OneDrive integration will end on September 30, 2026. However, it looks like Samsung is jumping the gun and ending support ahead of schedule for some.

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Without any warning, the option to sync with OneDrive is quietly disappearing in Samsung Gallery. As SammyGuru reports, you can no longer enable the feature in newer versions of the app. However, if you already had the option enabled, you’ll be able to continue syncing to Microsoft’s service until the end date.

Although Samsung Gallery is cutting off its integration with OneDrive, you’ll still be able to use the service for media backups. However, you’ll need to adjust your camera roll settings and download the OneDrive app to do so. You’ll need to follow these steps in order to set it up: Open the OneDrive app. Log in with your Microsoft account if you are not already logged in. This may be different from your Samsung account. Tap your Account Profile in the top left of the app. Select Camera backup. Ensure the correct account is selected. Turn Camera backup on. Grant access to photos and videos if prompted.

If you don’t plan on using OneDrive going forward, Microsoft warns that all photos stored in OneDrive will disappear from Samsung Gallery unless you have the original file stored on the device. These files will still exist, but you’ll need to use the OneDrive app or go to the website to access them.

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