Here's when Samsung Gallery is officially cutting ties with OneDrive

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Gallery will soon stop syncing directly with OneDrive.

Microsoft says this integration will end on September 30, 2026.

You’ll still have a path to sync with OneDrive, but you’ll need to change some settings and download the OneDrive app.

Back in September last year, we found code in a leaked One UI 8.5 build that suggested Samsung Gallery would end support for Microsoft’s OneDrive. However, there was no information on when this integration would come to an end. Based on a screenshot, which was also taken from a leaked build of One UI 8.5, it was believed that April 11, 2026, would be the deadline. While that date proved to be incorrect, we finally officially know when Samsung Gallery will pull the plug on OneDrive backups.

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Spotted by a user on Reddit, Microsoft recently updated its support page for Samsung Gallery syncing. According to the page, you’ll lose the ability to sync your photos directly from the Gallery app to OneDrive on September 30, 2026. As we learned last year, Samsung plans to replace OneDrive with its own cloud solution.

Microsoft warns that after this date, all photos stored in OneDrive will disappear from Samsung Gallery. However, those photos will still exist and be available on the OneDrive website, as well as on devices where the app is installed. You also have the option to continue backing up your photos to Microsoft’s cloud service. But you’ll need to update your camera roll settings and download the OneDrive app.

To continue backing up to OneDrive, Microsoft says to follow these steps: Open the OneDrive app. Log in with your Microsoft account if you are not already logged in. This may be different from your Samsung account. Tap your Account Profile in the top left of the app. Select Camera backup. Ensure the correct account is selected. Turn Camera backup on. Grant access to photos and videos if prompted.

After you perform these actions, new photos and videos should automatically upload once again. If you’re someone who actively syncs their photos to OneDrive and you want to continue using the service, it may be in your best interest to start preparing to avoid interruptions.

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