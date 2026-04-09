Samsung's Wide Fold may herald the return of this power-user feature

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may bring S Pen support back to one of its next foldables.

The report mentions both the new Wide Fold and the S Pen, but doesn’t confirm which foldable might get the stylus.

July 22 is the rumored launch date for the next generation of Galaxy foldables

In case you missed it when reading about the rumored July 22 date for Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked, the same report had another interesting claim tucked away in it. Samsung may be getting ready to bring the S Pen back to one of its next foldables.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

That report from Korea Economic TV says Samsung plans to lean on both its new Wide Fold model and the S Pen as it prepares to take on Apple in the foldable market. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of this yet, of course, and the report stops short of saying exactly which device might get stylus support. Samsung appears to be introducing the Wide Fold and reintroducing the S Pen as part of the same broader foldables push, but it doesn’t explicitly say whether the stylus is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Wide Fold, or both.

Samsung supported the S Pen from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to the Z Fold 6, before dropping it on the Fold 7 as part of its push for a thinner design. That makes the Wide Fold feel like the more obvious choice for the S Pen. If Samsung wants to keep the standard Fold slim while bringing back one of its power-user features, the model that’s more about display layout than minimal dimensions may be the easier place to do it.

Recent rumors suggest that Apple’s own wide foldable is already in production, so if these new S Pen rumors are true, Samsung may be aiming to revive one of the more distinctive extras it offered on earlier Fold models to appeal to a broader market segment. There will certainly be a subsection of Samsung fans that would welcome the S Pen making a foldable comeback.

Follow