The Galaxy Z TriFold costs $2,400, but Samsung might still be losing money

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold is apparently being sold at a loss, despite its ~$2,440 price tag in Korea.

For what it’s worth, the TriFold is only being produced in small numbers and is only sold in a few markets.

Samsung is reportedly struggling with Galaxy S26 series pricing as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is perhaps the most interesting Galaxy phone of the last few years, featuring a dual-folding design that differs from the trailblazing HUAWEI Mate XT. Samsung’s device isn’t cheap at ~$2,440 in Korea, but it sounds like the company might not be making a profit.

Korean news outlet The Bell reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold reportedly has a higher production cost than its selling price. In other words, Samsung’s newfangled device is apparently being sold at a loss.

That would be somewhat surprising news for the company, as it has a track record of skimping on hardware to maintain or increase profit margins. However, the Galaxy Z TriFold isn’t a volume-pushing product and is being sold in limited quantities in a handful of markets. It’s also worth noting that the phone is actually sold for ~$3,260 in the UAE, so it’s possible that other countries might be subsidizing the lower price in Korea.

Meanwhile, the outlet adds that Samsung is struggling with pricing for the Galaxy S26 range. It’s believed that high memory prices and price increases for OLED screens and camera modules are all to blame for this dilemma.

The website also reports that Samsung’s SoC strategy is affecting its ability to reduce component costs. Samsung is expected to use Snapdragon and in-house Exynos chips for the Galaxy S26 series, but Snapdragon processors purportedly account for at least 75% of the share. Qualcomm’s flagship silicon is thought to be more expensive than comparable Exynos chips, so using more Snapdragon chips might not be good for Samsung’s bottom line.

