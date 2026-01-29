Planning to trade in your old foldable for the Galaxy Z TriFold? Don’t count on it

TL;DR Samsung briefly listed the $2,899 Galaxy Z TriFold on its US store page earlier today, but there was no trade-in option.

Samsung usually leans heavily on trade-ins, especially for its high-end devices.

The device is officially going on sale tomorrow, so it looks like you’ll have to fork out the full asking price.

At $2,899 plus tax, the Galaxy Z TriFold is already asking a lot. If you were eyeing Samsung’s three-panel foldable and telling yourself you’d claw some of that money back by trading in your current device, you might want to brace yourself. Early signs suggest that the option may not be on the table.

As 9to5Google spotted, Samsung briefly put the Galaxy Z TriFold up for sale on its US website earlier today, ahead of its official launch tomorrow. The phone wasn’t available to buy for long, but the listing was revealing. While buyers could see pricing, bundles, and add-ons, the usual trade-in option was conspicuously absent.

That’s a little surprising. Samsung confirmed the TriFold’s US launch and its $2,899 price for the 512GB model, and the company is already showing it off in select Experience Stores. Historically, Samsung has leaned hard on trade-ins to make its most expensive phones feel slightly less outrageous. That familiar safety net appears to be missing in this case.

The lack of trade-ins for the TriFold today also contrasts with the explicit mention of them that a Redditor spotted on Samsung’s site earlier this week. 9to5Google asked Samsung to clarify the situation, but so far, there’s been no confirmation either way.

Aside from that omission, the early listing didn’t spring many surprises. The price matched what Samsung has already announced, the perks looked like the standard Galaxy fare, and delivery estimates pointed to February 4. The listing that’s no longer available may have been in the process of being finalized, but with the official launch just one day away, it now seems very unlikely that we will get the trade-in option tomorrow.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised — Samsung is targeting a very specific type of consumer with this device. Whether it’s worth it or not, people willing to spend $3,000 on a phone are unlikely to be put off that plan by the lack of trade-in credit. This is a state-of-the-art device with a premium price tag, built for those who don’t need to check their budget before making such purchasing decisions.

