You don’t have to wait for launch day to try Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold

The device will be on display at select Samsung Experience Stores, mostly located in California, New York, and Texas.

The US launch date is yet to be officially announced.

Whatever your opinion of a triple-panel phone, you might still be curious to check one out for yourself. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, that doesn’t mean you have to wait for the as-yet-unannounced US release date or spend a small fortune to order one when that date comes. Samsung says the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available to experience in person across the US starting tomorrow, ahead of its official US launch.

The announcement comes via Samsung’s US Newsroom, which says the device will be on display at a limited number of Experience Store locations. It’s not the launch, but it does mark the first time most US customers will be able to get hands-on with Samsung’s most experimental foldable without traveling overseas or attending an industry event.

We’ve already spent time with the device at the Dubai Mall and at CES 2026. While reactions have been mixed, it’s undoubtedly a very different kind of foldable, and it makes at least a bit more sense once you hold it. Based on Korean pricing, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to cost around $2,500 when it launches in the US, although Samsung has yet to confirm official US pricing or an exact release date beyond a Q1 2026 window.

Samsung hasn’t exactly made this a nationwide rollout. The Galaxy Z TriFold will only be available to try at one of the seven Samsung Experience Stores across the nation, located in a handful of major shopping centers in California, New York, Texas, and Minnesota. You can check out the locations here.

