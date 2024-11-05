Samsung's latest foldable sells out even quicker the second time around

TL;DR The second batch of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition units sold out in just five minutes on Samsung’s website.

This news comes after the initial batch sold out in ten minutes.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is restricted to Korea, and the initial allotment of units sold out in just ten minutes. Samsung opened up a second round of sales this week, and these devices were also sold out in no time.

Yonhap News reports that the second batch of Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition units sold out in just five minutes on Samsung’s website. We’re not sure how many units were actually sold, so it’s possible the company only had a very limited number on hand anyway.

An upgraded Z Fold 6, for the most part The new foldable phone looks like a marked improvement over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 in many ways. The device is thinner than the Z Fold 6, while also offering larger cover and folding displays. Samsung also offers more RAM (16GB versus 12GB) and a more modern Wi-Fi standard (Wi-Fi 7 versus 6E).

The Z Fold Special Edition also has a 200MP main camera versus the mainline model’s 50MP shooter, but we’re not sure if this is an upgrade just yet. After all, we’ve documented the S24 Ultra’s shutter lag issues with its 200MP camera. The new foldable also lacks S Pen support, unlike the Z Fold 6.

In any event, we’re glad to see Samsung putting more effort into its Fold lineup. So we hope the Special Edition is a sign of things to come for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

