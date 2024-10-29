Samsung's new phone snatched up in 10 minutes after going on sale

Samsung

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is entirely out of stock just days after it went on sale.

The foldable phone reportedly sold out in 10 minutes after Samsung made it available on its website.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition a few days ago, and it went on sale in South Korea on October 25. The souped-up foldable seems to have many admirers because it was all sold out within 10 minutes of going on sale.

According to Sammyfans, citing an official announcement from Samsung, sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition started seven hours late on the day it was supposed to be released. Although rumors circulated about the device’s quality, Samsung opened sales after the slight delay.

The foldable phone reportedly went out of stock 10 minutes after it was made available on Samsung’s website. Days later, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is still unavailable on the company’s Korean website, with a notice on top saying, “All prepared stock has been sold out.”

It’s quite possible Samsung didn’t prepare enough inventory of the phone to begin with. After all, it also has to sell the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 units it has in stock.

Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition? 121 votes Yes, in a heartbeat 25 % No, I'm not interested 51 % Maybe 24 %

That said, it’s easy to understand why folks would want to pick up the Special Edition phone. It is more powerful than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 due to several upgrades, including a 200MP main camera, compared to the 50MP camera of the regular model.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition comes with 16GB of RAM, offering better multitasking and AI performance over the standard 12GB RAM. Another key difference is its support for Wi-Fi 7, delivering faster connectivity than the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s Wi-Fi 6e. Combined with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, these enhancements make the Special Edition a more robust device. It also features a bit of a redesign, with a stripped back and reworked camera housing.

It’s unfortunate that Samsung is not bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition to the US and other markets. With stocks running low, it seems unlikely that the phone will see a broader release in the future.

