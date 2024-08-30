The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might be everything the Fold 6 should have been

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A long-time leaker has claimed the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will have S Pen support.

This flies in the face of previous leaks that the foldable phone would lack S Pen support altogether.

The phone is also said to have a wider cover display than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We’ve seen loads of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition rumors, pointing to a slimmer foldable phone with larger screens than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. One persistent rumor was that the device wouldn’t have S Pen support, but a long-time leaker is now claiming otherwise.

Ice Universe on Weibo asserts that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (expected to be the Galaxy W25 in China) will have S Pen support after all. Curiously, the tipster gave two very different answers in response to a follower’s question about an S Pen slot — check out the second screenshot below.

S Pen support would be a major turn of events. Previous Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra/Slim leaks suggested that the foldable phone wouldn’t have S Pen support at all as part of the drive for a thinner form factor.

An S Pen slot would be massive news too, as none of Samsung’s previous Fold devices have offered this slot. Needless to say, it’s entirely possible the leaker was being sarcastic and that we won’t see an S Pen slot at all. The slot wouldn’t make sense as space is at a premium on foldable phones, while the new phone is expected to be even thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Still, stranger things have happened so we’re keen to see how this pans out.

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition screen leaks The leaker also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will have a wider external screen. This follows a since-deleted post from Ice Universe claiming the foldable would have a cover display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This would nevertheless be a major departure from previous Z Fold devices, with the Z Fold 6 cover display packing a 22.1:9 screen ratio. So fans of a more smartphone-like cover screen should keep an eye on the upcoming foldable.

Previous leaks point to the upcoming foldable phone packing a 6.5-inch smartphone screen and an 8-inch folding panel. This would be broadly comparable to the vivo X Fold 3 Pro screens and larger than the Z Fold 6 displays. A leak earlier this week also points to the foldable potentially packing a 200MP main camera, which would be an upgrade on paper over previous Fold models.

In any event, we might not have to wait too long for the Z Fold Special Edition launch. The foldable phone is tipped to launch in China and Korea on September 25.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments