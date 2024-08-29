The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might have a better camera than Z Fold 6

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted leaker has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might come with a 200MP main camera.

It’s unclear whether the new foldable will use the same 200MP sensor seen on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to launch in China and South Korea later this year, and it’s poised to be a thinner foldable phone than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This design could come with some cutbacks, but it seems like a camera upgrade is on the cards.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass suggested on X that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition could come with a 200MP main camera sensor. Blass made the comment in response to a follower who argued that the thinner design would mean an inferior camera experience.

There’s no word on the actual sensor Samsung will use for its slimmer foldable phone. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly uses the Isocell HP2 sensor for its 200MP main camera. Samsung also offers the 200MP Isocell HP9, which is smaller than the HP2 and, therefore, has less impressive image quality in theory. So there’s no guarantee the Z Fold Special Edition will have the same camera and image quality as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Smartphone makers often use smaller sensors in foldable phones due to the more constrained form factor, so Samsung could opt for the Isocell HP9 if it wants a slightly smaller camera bump.

Nevertheless, a 200MP camera could still be an upgrade over the aging 50MP main camera sensor used in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. An image posted by Blass points to improved 2x zoom. In fact, a 200MP main camera can theoretically offer better 3x zoom via cropping too.

In any event, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is tipped to be a little thinner than the Z Fold 6. It’s also said to pack larger smartphone and folding screens. However, these design changes could come at the expense of S Pen support.

