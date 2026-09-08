Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 8's screen corner flex is a feature, not a defect

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

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TL;DR Samsung confirmed that soft, flexing inner-screen corners on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are an intentional protective feature, not a defect.

The screen flex acts as a cushioning buffer designed to prevent damage from everyday impacts and trapped foreign substances like sand.

User reports reveal inconsistent hardware tolerances, with some units flexing noticeably under light pressure while others remain completely rigid.

Samsung has addressed growing concerns over the folding screen on its latest Galaxy Z Fold 8 flagship, confirming that the noticeable “give” or flex in the corners of the panel is an intentional design choice rather than a manufacturing defect. The clarification follows widespread user reports indicating that some Galaxy Z Fold 8 inner screens have soft corners that sink inward at the bezels when pressed lightly.

In a statement reported by Korean outlet BusinessPost (via Sammobile), a Samsung representative explained that this noticeable flex is normal behavior. This design is said to account for situations where foreign substances, such as sand, can become trapped. Samsung designed the phone so that the display sinks slightly to provide cushioning and prevent damage during such situations, and other everyday impacts.

While Samsung maintains that this buffer design prevents damage to the fragile folding substrate, the report notes that some users have pointed out the noticeable variance between units. Some report distinct depression in one or more corners, while others find their displays completely rigid.

Beyond general durability, there are concerns that this flexing could compromise the Fold 8’s water resistance capabilities. Korean YouTuber Zoyuni tried flexing the corners of their Fold 8 underwater, and the phone remained functional after the ordeal:

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Still, the reassurance that this is an intentional cushioning mechanism rather than a quality control slip-up will only go so far for buyers spending top dollar. Foldables (especially from Samsung) have come a long way in shedding their reputation for fragility, but when one unit feels solid, and another visibly flexes under a light press, consumer skepticism is inevitable. Unless Samsung can make these structural tolerances feel consistent across the board, buyers will likely continue to view soft corners as a flaw to fret over rather than an intentional feature.

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