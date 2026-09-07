Some Galaxy Z Fold 8 users report soft screen corners with way too much give

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

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TL;DR Some Galaxy Z Fold 8 owners report that the corners of the folding screen have more give when pressed.

This suggests that the corners of the display aren’t properly supported.

It’s unclear whether this is a defect or intended behavior, though.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series introduced a Flex Titanium structure, which is supposed to increase the stiffness of the folding display and improve durability after repeated folds. However, it seems like Galaxy Z Fold 8 owners are reporting a strange issue with their inner screens.

Some Galaxy Z Fold 8 owners have reported that the corners of the folding screen have more give than the rest of the display (h/t: r/GalaxyFold, Samsung EU Community, and tipster yeux1122). That is, the display sinks a lot more in these corners when pressed, as if there’s nothing to support the panel.

I can confirm that the top-right corner of my Z Fold 8 loan unit has some give compared to the rest of the screen. However, it doesn’t seem as bad as one Instagram video shows, as seen below. Furthermore, it’s not something I encountered in everyday use, and it’s likely something I wouldn’t have noticed without these reports.

One Redditor referred to a JerryRigEverything teardown, showing pads in the corners underneath the display in lieu of glue (see the image below). However, these look like magnets meant to keep the phone closed. So I’m not sure if this is related to the screen issue.

We’ve asked Samsung whether this is a hardware issue and are waiting for an official response. We’ll update the article as soon as the company issues a statement to us. Nevertheless, a cursory glance online suggests that this issue doesn’t affect everyone. Furthermore, my own experience shows that while there is a bit of give when pressing the top-right corner, it isn’t extremely obvious.

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