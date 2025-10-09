Want a foldable? The Samsung's hottest ones are up to $470 off!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

I am still in awe that we have foldable screens. We’re living the future, and Samsung is one of the market leaders in this sector. Its hottest ones right now are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. They are both on sale right now, and they come with free storage upgrades! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB for just $1,649.99 ($470 off) Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 512GB for just $849.99 ($370 off)

These offers are available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount will be applied automatically when you select not to trade a device in. Also, you get the same offer regardless of which color version you choose, so take your pick!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512GB) Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Samsung Save $470.00

If you want the best foldable phone around, the real battle is between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We know many of you love Sammy, so this might be your best option.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is truly a force to be reckoned with. This handset is pretty awesome. In terms of performance, we’re looking at a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. In terms of raw power, it’s up there with the best Android phones.

The real star of the show is the large 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X internal display, which sports a sharp 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Watching anything on it will be a spectacle, and you’ll also love having much more screen real estate to multitask, browse, and more. When you don’t need such a large display, the 6.5-inch external screen will do a great job.

The design is pretty nice, too. It comes with an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating. If I had to complain about anything, it would be that I wish the battery were bigger. At 4,400mAh of capacity, that’s considered pretty small, even for smaller phones. It also charges a bit slowly at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512GB) Samsung's best flip phone for 2025. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers some of Samsung's most impressive flip phone hardware ever, featuring a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover screen and a thickness of just 13.7mm when closed. It also has a larger 6.9-inch inner display, good general performance, and seven years of Android updates. See price at Samsung Save $370.00

As amazing as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, some of us focus more on design and prefer smaller phones. That’s when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes a better option. I mean, just looking at it makes me smile!

This device is still pretty capable, featuring a Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The internal display is pretty large at 6.9 inches, and it also has a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 4.1-inch external screen, which is pretty handy for notifications and other quick tasks.

You’ll enjoy an IP48 rating, and the phone is pretty sturdy, thanks to the aluminum frame.

Again, the battery is a bit on the smaller side at 4,300mAh, and it still charges at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. It’s still one of the best options if you want a modern flip phone, though. Are you signing up for these deals? Go get them soon, because we’re not sure how long these sales will stick around!

