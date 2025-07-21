The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is doing something no Galaxy Fold has done before

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is apparently receiving more pre-orders than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Korea.

This is reportedly the first time the Fold model has been more popular than the Flip device.

Samsung’s newest Fold offers a super-thin and light design, larger screens, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series has traditionally been its most popular foldable phone, accounting for most pre-orders and sales over the years. However, it looks like things have tentatively changed in 2025.

FNN News reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is receiving more pre-orders than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Korea. This is reportedly the first time the Fold model has been more popular than the Flip.

More specifically, the Korean website reports that the Fold 7 accounted for 60% of preorders versus the Flip 7’s 40%. By contrast, the Flip 6 reportedly accounted for 60% of pre-orders last year versus the Fold 6’s 40%. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 apparently accounted for 70% of preorders in the market versus the Fold 5’s 30%.

Analysts are reportedly forecasting that Galaxy Z7 series pre-orders could surpass the 1.02 million record set by the Galaxy Z5 series. Of course, it’s worth noting that this forecast applies to the Korean market. Nevertheless, I’m keen to see whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can maintain this momentum throughout the year or if the Z Flip 7 will catch up after general sales.

It’s not a total surprise to hear that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is apparently performing well at this stage, though. The Z Fold 7 has a dramatically thin and light design compared to the Z Fold 6. In fact, it’s the lightest book-style foldable phone on the market while also being among the thinnest models. So we can understand why many people may have decided to hop on the Fold bandwagon.

