The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might skip Qi 2's best feature, and that's a shame

TL;DR A Samsung phone, thought to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has appeared in the Wireless Power Consortium database.

The listing reveals that the phone doesn’t support the full Qi 2 Magnetic Power Profile standard.

This means that the device doesn’t have magnets in the back cover and requires a separate case for magnetic accessories.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series disappointed us by not offering support for the Qi 2 Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) standard. Instead, the phones required a case if you wanted to use magnetically attached chargers and other accessories. Now, it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not support the full Qi 2 MPP standard either.

9to5Google spotted a listing for a Samsung phone on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website, and we were able to corroborate this sighting. The listing confirms that this phone supports Qi 2.1.0 and the Baseline Power Profile (BPP) instead of the full MPP standard. That means the device doesn’t have magnets integrated into the back cover for wireless charging and magnetically attached peripherals. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S25 series is listed with the same Qi version and BPP standard.

What’s particularly weird is that the listed model number SM-D637U doesn’t correspond to any particular Samsung smartphone family. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the SM-F956 model number, while leaks show that the Z Fold 7 has the SM-F966 model number.

However, 9to5Google rightfully points out that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were previously listed with model numbers SM-D269N and SM-D617D (seen above). So it stands to reason that this latest listing applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

If confirmed, this would mean Samsung’s upcoming foldable requires a separate case with magnets for aligning wireless chargers and attaching other accessories. It would also mean that the HMD Skyline remains the only Android phone with native Qi 2 MPP support.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.