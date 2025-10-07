Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits a record-low price of $1,599.99 for Prime Day

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is catching admiring glances during this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, thanks to an unbeatable offer. Priced at $1,599.99, you save $400 from the usual $1,999.99, marking a 20% discount off the retail price. This is your chance to snag the slimmest, most lightweight foldable in the Galaxy lineup at a price lower than any we’ve ever seen. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,599.99 (20% off)

The centerpiece of this foldable phone is its magnificent 8-inch AMOLED main display, complemented by a 6.5-inch cover screen, both of which flaunt high refresh rates. Crafted from Armor Aluminum and protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, this phone is built to handle everyday knocks and more. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood, it’s no slouch in the performance department either, rocking 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Prime Deal

Aside from its display and performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts next-level durability. It’s rated for an impressive 500,000 folds, meaning it’ll last long past the initial ‘wow’ factor. The battery life is also admirable, lasting up to 24 hours of video playback and offering various charging options.

Keep in mind that these deals are part of the exclusive Prime lineup, so if you’re not a subscriber, consider signing up or trying out the 30-day free trial while exploring these offers.

