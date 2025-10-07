Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits a record-low price of $1,599.99 for Prime Day
16 minutes ago
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is catching admiring glances during this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, thanks to an unbeatable offer. Priced at $1,599.99, you save $400 from the usual $1,999.99, marking a 20% discount off the retail price. This is your chance to snag the slimmest, most lightweight foldable in the Galaxy lineup at a price lower than any we’ve ever seen.
The centerpiece of this foldable phone is its magnificent 8-inch AMOLED main display, complemented by a 6.5-inch cover screen, both of which flaunt high refresh rates. Crafted from Armor Aluminum and protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, this phone is built to handle everyday knocks and more. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood, it’s no slouch in the performance department either, rocking 12GB RAM.
Aside from its display and performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts next-level durability. It’s rated for an impressive 500,000 folds, meaning it’ll last long past the initial ‘wow’ factor. The battery life is also admirable, lasting up to 24 hours of video playback and offering various charging options.
Keep in mind that these deals are part of the exclusive Prime lineup, so if you’re not a subscriber, consider signing up or trying out the 30-day free trial while exploring these offers.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.