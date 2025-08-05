This Galaxy Z Fold 7 model offers a much longer warranty

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition in Europe.

The phone comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty instead of the standard two-year warranty.

The device is otherwise identical to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last month, and it offers a more durable folding screen than previous models. What if you want peace of mind regarding any issues, though? Well, the company offers Samsung Care Plus, but it’s also offering a specific model.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition (h/t: SammyGuru), starting in Germany. This model comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty, which is an extra year over the standard two-year warranty in Europe. That should give you peace of mind if you’re worried about hardware issues down the line.

This model also comes with one year of Knox Suite for device management. Once that first year has elapsed, Samsung’s fine print notes that you’ll need to pay for one, two, or three years, although there’s no automatic renewal. Otherwise, the phone comes with seven years of software updates, much like the standard device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition also features the same hardware as the standard Fold 7. That means you can expect a super-slim and light design, coming in at 8.9mm and weighing 215 grams. The phone also offers a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging (and 15W wireless charging), a 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9), and an eight-inch folding screen.

Samsung still offers an IP48 rating, though, which means it’s not dust-resistant. However, the phone is now rated for 500,000 folds compared to 200,000 folds before. Furthermore, Samsung Display told us that the folding screen is more durable in extreme temperatures.

There’s no word on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition’s price, and it’s unclear if this specific model will come to the US. Nevertheless, this extended warranty is welcome news for corporate/enterprise users.

