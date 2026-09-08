Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are also picking up new Galaxy S26 and Fold 8 tricks

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

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TL;DR Samsung is rolling out four newer Galaxy AI features to the Fold 7 and Flip 7.

The additions offer smarter calls, personalized briefings, proactive suggestions, and automatic video reframing.

One UI 9 also fixes Wi-Fi drops, display problems, camera bugs, and app crashes.

Samsung’s newest software tricks typically debut on its latest, most expensive phones, leaving older models waiting for their turn. But that wait is already ending for last year’s foldables. Just one week after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 entered the One UI 9 beta program, Samsung is bringing them several features introduced with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 families.

According to SamMobile, the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are receiving Call Brief, Custom Cards in Now Brief, Now Nudge, and My FanCam through their second Android 17-based One UI 9 beta. The same four additions recently arrived on the Galaxy S25 series.

Call Brief displays useful context about the person you’re speaking with during a call. This could include upcoming events or details from previous messages and conversations, saving you from digging through other apps for a quick reminder.

Custom Cards make Now Brief more personal. Users can create cards using information from services such as Samsung Health, Weather, and YouTube, then schedule them to appear at a chosen time each day. Now Nudge takes a more proactive approach by analyzing what’s currently visible on the screen and suggesting an appropriate next step. For example, it could prompt you to open your calendar when an on-screen conversation shifts toward making plans.

My FanCam, meanwhile, can follow a selected person in an existing video and crop the footage to keep them in focus. It could be especially useful for reframing clips captured at concerts, sporting events, or other busy scenes.

The update also addresses several rough edges. Samsung’s changelog lists fixes for Wi-Fi dropouts, Bixby Vision translation errors, Contacts crashes, and gaming controller connection failures. It also resolves a broken 15x video zoom option and an issue that prevented the Fold 7’s main display from turning on after unfolding.

The rollout has started in South Korea. Samsung previously confirmed that the Fold 7 and Flip 7 beta program would also cover the US, India, and the UK, so testers in those markets should watch for the update next.

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