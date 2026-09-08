Galaxy S25's latest beta update brings even more Galaxy S26 and Z Fold 8 features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

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TL;DR Samsung is rolling out One UI 9 Beta 2 to the Galaxy S25 series.

Four newer Galaxy AI tools include Call Brief, Now Nudge, and My FanCam.

The update also tackles Wi-Fi drops, Contacts crashes, and translation errors.

Galaxy S25 owners have had plenty of reasons to watch One UI 9. Leaks promised Galaxy S26 hand-me-downs, including portrait lighting and gimbal-like Horizontal Lock, before the first beta arrived last week. Samsung is already back with Beta 2, giving testers more than bugs to squash.

The second One UI 9 beta is rolling out to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in South Korea. The 643.16MB update carries firmware version S93xNKSUCZZI4 and should reach other beta markets soon.

The official changelog simply mentions “new AI features,” but SamMobile reports four: Call Brief, Custom Cards in Now Brief, Now Nudge, and My FanCam. All debuted on newer Galaxy flagships, so S25 owners are getting useful trickle-down upgrades rather than just Android 17.

Call Brief surfaces relevant information and events during calls, potentially saving you from scrambling through messages or your calendar mid-conversation. Custom Cards let you build personal Now Brief updates using data from Samsung Health, Weather, and YouTube, then decide when they appear.

Now Nudge reads what is happening on-screen and suggests a relevant next step, such as opening your calendar when a conversation turns to scheduling. My FanCam can pick a person in an existing video, follow them, and reframe the footage to keep them centered. That sounds especially handy for concerts or sports, where your intended star rarely stands still.

Beta 2 also fixes Bixby Vision translation errors, temporary Contacts app crashes, and Wi-Fi connection drops. Those fixes matter for anyone brave enough to run prerelease software on a daily driver.

Samsung has not released stable Android 17 to an older Galaxy device so far, although several Galaxy S, Z, and A models have joined testing. A second S25 beta only a week after the first doesn’t guarantee an imminent release, but Samsung clearly isn’t wasting time getting there.

Enrolled users can check under Settings > Software update > Check for updates.

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