You can still get a free gift card when you buy a new Samsung foldable phone

These offers are available from Amazon. As such, the freebies are Amazon gift cards, so you can only use them with the popular online retailer. You can use the credits for anything available from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card

To many, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the very best foldable smartphone in the industry. It’s also quite expensive at just a penny under $2,000, though. You’ll want to take advantage of any deal you can get! While this isn’t a discount, many of us already shop at Amazon, so the $200 Amazon gift card will come in handy. I actually use Amazon for some of my grocery shopping, so I will end up saving anyway.

You’re still paying a premium price, so you should expect to get a premium smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is as good as foldable phones get. For starters, it is very powerful, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. Performance is up there with the best Android phones.

Of course, the main highlight is the internal display. It is large at a whopping 8.0 inches, edging on tablet territory. It also features a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a sharp 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it an amazing device for watching videos, playing games, or even general browsing. It also makes it an impressive multitasking machine, allowing you to easily enjoy multiple windows and apps simultaneously.

You won’t always want to unfold the device or use the giant screen, though. It uses a lot of power, and comes with an extra step. The 6.5-inch external screen makes it easier to take care of quick tasks.

The design is sleek and sturdy, featuring an aluminum frame and an IP48 rating, making it both water—and dust-resistant. The camera system, while not up there with the Galaxy S25 series, is relatively good. It also comes with a 4,400mAh battery, which is honestly not that impressive. That said, making a foldable phone comes with its sacrifices, and these are very common in the world of foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card

Those who prefer smaller phones will love the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. It easily fits in any pocket without adding much bulk. It’s also nice that it’s nowhere near $2,000! This one goes for $1,099.99. It’s still pricey, but much more reasonable, especially considering you get a free $200 gift card right now.

Performance is still quite impressive, thanks to the Samsung Exynos 2500 chipset and 12GB of RAM. This is more than enough to keep most users happy; you would have to really push its limits to notice any slowdowns.

The main internal display measures 6.9 inches. It’s still a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp Full HD+ resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is much smaller than the Fold’s at 4.1 inches, but that is actually a very nice size for a flip phone. It can handle quick tasks and notifications perfectly.

The design is just as nice, with an aluminum frame, and it also comes with an IP48 rating. And while the device is significantly smaller than the Fold 7, the battery isn’t that much smaller at 4,300mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card

While not exactly cheap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is for those who want a quality flip phone at a lower price. It’s $899.99, and this one comes with a free $100 Amazon gift card.

All things considered, the differences between the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE aren’t that huge. Casual users will still be happy with it. It has a decent Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as impressive, for sure, but it’s more than enough to keep the device running smoothly most of the time.

The battery is also smaller at 4,000mAh, but it keeps the same camera system as the main Flip 7. The 6.7-inch screen is smaller, but it has the same Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, Full HD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. That said, the external screen is smaller at 3.4 inches. The aluminum frame and IP48 rating are also the same. Are you getting any of these new Samsung foldable phones? The free gift card offers have already been around for a while, so we can’t imagine they will last much longer. Take advantage of these offers while you can!

