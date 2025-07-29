Wow, new-generation Samsung foldables still come with a free gift card!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re looking to get the highest-end foldable smartphone from Samsung, it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s also costly, though, starting at $1,999.99. You’ll want to get the best deal you can get. While there are no discounts available yet, you can get a $200 Amazon gift card with your purchase. This used to be a $300 offer during the pre-order period, and it used to come with a free upgrade to 512GB. That said, this deal is still pretty good if you missed the pre-order offer.

You’re paying a premium price, so the phone is outstanding in most departments. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with premium specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12-16GB of RAM. This means performance will be up there with the best of the industry.

You’ll enjoy a large internal Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Needless to say, it will offer a fantastic viewing experience for watching videos and browsing the web. The added screen real estate can also make you a multitasking machine like no other. You can also use the 6.5-inch external screen for casual tasks and saving battery.

It’s also nice to see that it has an IP48 rating. The triple-camera setup is pretty nice, including a primary 200MP camera. If I had to complain about something, it would be the smaller 4,400mAh battery, but this is pretty normal in the world of foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is amazing, but most of us would deem it too expensive. I also happen to like smaller phones, so something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be a better option. It easily fits in any pocket, and it helps that it is much more affordable (while still not cheap) at $1,099.99.

You’ll get a great experience. It’s powered by a Samsung Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM. This is good enough to keep most users happy, including those who want to play games. The main 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, too. The design is sleek, and the construction is solid, as it also has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

While the phone is much smaller than the fold, the battery is only slightly smaller, at 4,300mAh. The phone should get better battery life anyway, as the display is much smaller. We’ll let you know more about it once our full review comes. If you’re ready to buy the phone, though, you’ll get a nice $200 gift card with your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want to spend even less on your new flip phone, Samsung now offers the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which costs $899.99. In this case, you’ll receive a $100 gift card in your cart.

There isn’t much of a difference between the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE. Casual users would have a hard time noticing the difference, honestly. It comes with a pretty capable Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as capable as the other foldable, but it’s still a great mid-tier handset that edges into high-end territory.

It does have a smaller 4,000mAh battery, but the camera system is the same. It also comes with an IP48 rating. The screens are also slightly smaller, including a 6.7-inch internal display and a 3.4-inch external screen. Which of these foldable phones are you getting? Regardless of which you pick, you should act quickly. These pre-order deals rarely extend past the pre-order timeline. We can assume the offers will be gone soon, and we’re not sure when deals will return. If you want to consider other options, here’s our list of the best foldable phones.

