Wow, new-generation Samsung foldables still come with a free gift card!
2 hours ago
Are you still considering getting a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or Z Flip 7 FE? The pre-order deals were pretty nice, offering you a free storage upgrade and a free gift card. Now that these have been officially released, the storage upgrades are no longer included, but you can still get a free gift card with your purchase!
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and get a free $200 gift card for $1,999.99 ($200 off)
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and get a free $200 gift card for $1,099.99 ($200 off)
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and get a free $100 gift card for $899.99 ($100 off)
These offers are available from Amazon as “limited time deals.” These deals are available for all available colors.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
If you’re looking to get the highest-end foldable smartphone from Samsung, it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s also costly, though, starting at $1,999.99. You’ll want to get the best deal you can get. While there are no discounts available yet, you can get a $200 Amazon gift card with your purchase. This used to be a $300 offer during the pre-order period, and it used to come with a free upgrade to 512GB. That said, this deal is still pretty good if you missed the pre-order offer.
You’re paying a premium price, so the phone is outstanding in most departments. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with premium specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12-16GB of RAM. This means performance will be up there with the best of the industry.
You’ll enjoy a large internal Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Needless to say, it will offer a fantastic viewing experience for watching videos and browsing the web. The added screen real estate can also make you a multitasking machine like no other. You can also use the 6.5-inch external screen for casual tasks and saving battery.
It’s also nice to see that it has an IP48 rating. The triple-camera setup is pretty nice, including a primary 200MP camera. If I had to complain about something, it would be the smaller 4,400mAh battery, but this is pretty normal in the world of foldable phones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is amazing, but most of us would deem it too expensive. I also happen to like smaller phones, so something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be a better option. It easily fits in any pocket, and it helps that it is much more affordable (while still not cheap) at $1,099.99.
You’ll get a great experience. It’s powered by a Samsung Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM. This is good enough to keep most users happy, including those who want to play games. The main 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, too. The design is sleek, and the construction is solid, as it also has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.
While the phone is much smaller than the fold, the battery is only slightly smaller, at 4,300mAh. The phone should get better battery life anyway, as the display is much smaller. We’ll let you know more about it once our full review comes. If you’re ready to buy the phone, though, you’ll get a nice $200 gift card with your purchase.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
If you want to spend even less on your new flip phone, Samsung now offers the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which costs $899.99. In this case, you’ll receive a $100 gift card in your cart.
There isn’t much of a difference between the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE. Casual users would have a hard time noticing the difference, honestly. It comes with a pretty capable Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s not as capable as the other foldable, but it’s still a great mid-tier handset that edges into high-end territory.
It does have a smaller 4,000mAh battery, but the camera system is the same. It also comes with an IP48 rating. The screens are also slightly smaller, including a 6.7-inch internal display and a 3.4-inch external screen.
Which of these foldable phones are you getting? Regardless of which you pick, you should act quickly. These pre-order deals rarely extend past the pre-order timeline. We can assume the offers will be gone soon, and we’re not sure when deals will return. If you want to consider other options, here’s our list of the best foldable phones.
