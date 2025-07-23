Pre-order deals: Samsung foldable phones still come with some freebies

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

These offers are all available from Amazon as “limited time deals.” They are pre-order offers, so these deals will likely be gone after the release date. The offer applies to all color versions for all models available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + $300 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 + $300 Amazon Gift Card Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $420.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the biggest, beefiest, and most expensive device in the 2025 Z lineup. At $1999.99, it’s not cheap! If you were already thinking of getting it, though, the free storage upgrade and $300 Amazon gift card add up to $420 in freebies.

Of course, you’re paying the big bucks, so you should expect nothing but quality. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is far from being a slouch. It comes with premium specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12-16GB of RAM. The large internal screen has a gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer an amazing viewing experience. And if you want a smaller screen for more casual tasks, there is an external 6.5-inch display.

While it is rarer in foldable phones, it still has an IP48 rating and a stunning construction. The triple-camera setup includes a primary 200MP camera. The battery is smaller at 4,400mAh, but this is a common issue with foldable phones. They tend to have smaller batteries.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 + $200 Amazon Gift Card Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon Save $320.00 Limited Time Deal!

As cool as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, many would prefer something like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Not only is it much more affordable, but it is very pocketable and still offers an outstanding experience.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a capable Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM, which puts it in line with other premium handsets. The main Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It still has a gorgeous design and solid construction, featuring an IP48 rating.

Surprisingly, the battery is only slightly smaller at 4,300mAh. And since it has much smaller screens, I can assume this phone will have a better battery life. We’ll see once we give it a full review. For now, if you’re an early adopter, the free 512GB storage upgrade and $200 gift card are very welcome.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip With as few compromises as possible to bring the price down, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE rocks a 6.7-inch main display, a 3.4-inch front display, and an Exynos chipset. See price at Amazon Save $160.00 Limited Time Deal!

While a much better deal than the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still a bit pricey at $1,099.99. If you want a foldable phone but would rather save more, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is looking like a nice option. At least if you really want to stick with Samsung’s new lineup.

It costs $899.99, and this offer includes a free upgrade to 256GB of storage and a $100 gift card, for a total of $160 in freebies.

The difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and 7 FE isn’t huge, honestly. Casual users might not even notice the performance upgrade, for example. The cheaper flip phone comes with an Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is still more than good enough for normal tasks.

This one’s battery is smaller, at 4,000mAh. The camera system is the same, though, and it still has a nice design and IP48 rating. Regardless of which device you pick, you might want to sign up for these pre-order deals as soon as possible. The devices will launch on Friday, and we’re almost sure these offers will be gone after that. If you want to consider other options, though, here’s our list of the best foldable phones.