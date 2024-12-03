The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get a long-overdue display upgrade

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could offer the same screen sizes as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

This would be a welcome change as the Special Edition’s cover screen is more in line with conventional phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also tipped to offer larger cover and folding screens than its predecessor.

We’ve already heard murmurings that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not be as thin as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, but it sounds like the two foldable phones could still share something in common.

Display analyst Ross Young claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have the same screen sizes as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. That’s a big deal as the Special Edition device brings larger cover and folding screens to Samsung’s Fold line.

The Z Fold 6 Special Edition offers a 6.5-inch cover screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 8-inch folding panel. That’s a welcome change from the Z Fold 6’s long and narrow 6.3-inch cover screen (23.1:9) and 7.6-inch folding display. In fact, the Z Fold line has offered a 7.6-inch folding screen since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020.

Young also asserted that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get a larger folding display, jumping from 6.7 inches to a 6.85-inch panel. The cover screen is tipped to expand from the current 3.4-inch panel to a ~4-inch display. We hope this increase in screen size comes with a bump in battery capacity as well.

In any event, we really hope this claim is true as rival foldable phones have long offered larger folding screens and cover displays that are more in line with conventional smartphones.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments