Want a foldable phone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits record-low price

We are getting more used to them, but foldable phones continue to be a marvel of technology. They will spark conversations wherever you go, and these new designs add a whole new level of versatility. If you want in on the fun, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is among the hottest options around, and it’s at a record-low price right now. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for just $1,599.99 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There’s one thing to remember: Only the Jet Black model is at this record-low price. The other color versions are more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Every year, when a new Galaxy Z Fold model is announced, I get the sudden urge to get one. Of course, I stop myself, because spending about $2,000 on a phone makes no sense to me. That said, good deals come periodically, and right now you can save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, bringing the price down to $1,599.99.

Arguably, nearly $1,600 is still a super high price to pay for a smartphone, but it’s a more reasonable cost to swallow. Especially when you consider what you’re getting. This is a high-end smartphone with impressive specs and features.

This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. Performance won’t be an issue, and it will match that of the best Android phones around. Of course, the real star of the show is that large 8.0-inch internal display. It sports a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. When you don’t need all that extra screen real estate, there’s also a 6.5-inch external screen for quicker tasks, checking notifications, etc.

As any Samsung flagship should, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with an exceptional design. It’s sleek and gorgeous. Additionally, it’s made of an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You get an IP48 rating for water and dust protection, which isn’t as impressive in 2025, but such is usually the case for foldable phones.

Making a foldable phone is a feat of engineering, so there are still some sacrifices to be made. The main one is that the battery is pretty small at 4,400mAh, and it charges rather slowly at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Also, while the cameras are very decent, they aren’t as impressive as those on the main Galaxy S25 series.

If you’ve been looking to get a foldable phone, this is still one of the best. Its only real competitor is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Go catch this record-low price deal while it is still around!

