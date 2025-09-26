The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hits new record-low price, with free storage upgrade!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting a foldable phone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still the hottest one, but it is mighty expensive. The good news is that deals just keep getting better! It is at its record-low price right now, dropping the cost to $1,599.99. Not only is that the best price we’ve seen it go for, but you’ll even get a 512GB storage upgrade for free! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB of storage for just $1,599.99 ($520 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount applies to all color versions available: JetBlack, Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Mint. There’s no sign as to how long the deal will last.

Are you thinking of getting a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7? The brand is making it pretty tempting to get one. Not only is the phone at a record-low price of $1,599.99, but you’re also getting a free 512GB storage upgrade. You would actually spend $100 more if you get the 256GB version from Amazon!

We know that paying nearly $1,600 for a phone is far from “cheap,” but this high-end foldable phone is normally $2,119.99 if you get this version with 512GB of storage. This means you’re essentially saving $520 if you catch this sale. It’s also an excellent smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no joke. Many of us consider it the best foldable phone around, and its only real competition is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which isn’t even out yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, specs that match most of the best Android phones.

Then there is the internal display, which is the star of the show, really. It’s a large 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a crisp 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Watching anything on this phone will be a total spectacle. Thanks to the added screen real estate, browsing the web or navigating through any app will also be much easier. There is also an external 6.5-inch screen for quicker tasks, notifications, etc.

The design won’t fall behind. The device is sleek and comes in some fun colors. It has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 rating. The latter may not seem great compared to the usual IP68 rating most premium phones get, but it is pretty standard for foldable phones. The first foldable device to get a full IP68 rating is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but again, that one doesn’t launch until October 9, 2025.

There are definitely some downsides to getting a foldable handset, though, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t the exception. The main one is that these devices tend to come with a smaller battery. This one gets a 4,400mAh capacity. Sadly, it also charges relatively slowly at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Additionally, the camera system isn’t as impressive as the ones on the main Galaxy S25 series.

If you’ve been looking to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, now is the best time to do so. Not only is the phone cheaper than ever, but you’ll even get an included storage upgrade! Go get yours before the sale ends!

